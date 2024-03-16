Nigeria's Flying Eagles faced a disappointing exit from the African Games football event in Accra, Ghana, after a 3-2 defeat to Senegal in their final Group B match

Accra, Ghana - Nigeria's Flying Eagles suffered a disappointing exit from the football event of the African Games in Accra, Ghana, on Friday, March 15.

Despite their efforts, they were defeated 3-2 by Senegal in their last Group B match.

Led by Ladan Bosso, the team required at least a draw to advance to the semi-finals.

This defeat marked their second loss in three group-stage encounters.

Their campaign began with a 2-1 loss to Uganda, but they managed to recover with a victory over South Sudan.

However, their inability to secure even a single point meant they couldn't progress alongside Uganda to the final four.

Nigeria 2-3 Senegal: NFF reacts

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reacted to the Flying Eagles' loss.

In an X post, the NFF said:

"Spirited performance by the lads but it wasn't enough. We bow out of the football event."

African games: Nigerians react to Flying Eagles loss

Olusola_SanwoEko_Lannister, @OlusolaOseni, said:

"Honestly, I was never expecting anything good from this team. Are we cursed with Ladan Bosso? Don't we have good coaches that can handle our junior teams in this country? I won't be surprised if he continues as the coach."

John Babatunde Ibiwumi, PMP, @IbiwumiJohn, said:

"I knew this would eventually happen. With their performance against South Sudan and Uganda, it is only miracle or luck that will take them far...and the miracle didn't happen."

Ballack Emmanuel, @lordballack04, said:

"Ladan Bosso fails again!! How many times will he fail before the NFF sees that he has nothing to offer. NFF keeps enforcing failure!!!"

DeekJacob, @NDickJacob, said:

"We have several young coaches in the Npfl but instead of promoting and giving them a chance, we prefer employing perpertual failures to lead our team. Wetin Ladan Bosso don achieve as a coach???"

