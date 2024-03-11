Team Nigeria has leapfrogged hosts Ghana in the medal table of the ongoing 13th African Games

The country took a big leap in the standings after amassing seven gold medals on Sunday, March 10

With the games set to conclude on Saturday, March 23, Team Nigeria remains optimistic about adding more medals to its tally

Accra, Ghana - On day 4 of the ongoing Accra 2023 African Games, Team Nigeria is the leading West African country.

According to the medal table shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the tournament on Monday, March 11, Nigeria currently sits at No.4, behind Egypt, Algeria, and South Africa in first, second, and third respectively.

Nigeria has garnered 7 gold and silver apiece, as well as 12 bronze medals.

Legit.ng reports that Africa's most populous nation has won medals in sports like table tennis, badminton, and wrestling.

Check out the table below:

Egypt's tennis stars help swell laurels

Meanwhile, Omar Assar reclaimed the title he surrendered in 2019 after an energy-sapping final against Quadri Aruna of Nigeria at the 13th African Games taking place in Accra, Ghana.

Assar played his heart out against perhaps his major arch-rival and he prevailed 4-3 to reclaim the title. In the process, he won the second gold medal for Egypt at the games.

However, Aruna’s search for his first gold medal in the men’s singles continues after the loss in the final.

Also, at 16, Hana Goda has become the youngest player in African table tennis history to win the three titles in the continent after adding that African Games laurel to her load of titles.

Goda, who is making her debut at the African Games, dethroned her compatriot and defending champion Dina Meshref in an explosive final at the Accra International Conference Centre.

