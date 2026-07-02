Former Arsenal star Ian Wright has identified one country he believes is capable of stopping France from winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Les Bleus booked their place in the Round of 16 with a convincing 3-0 victory over Sweden in the Round of 32

France are aiming to win their third World Cup title, having previously lifted the trophy in 1998 and 2018

Ex-England star Ian Wright has named one country capable of denying France the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Les Bleus defeated Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32 at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Wednesday, July 1.

In the 45th minute, Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe scored his first goal as he glided into the penalty area before unleashing a ferocious drive that arrowed into the far corner.

Kylian Mbappe scores a brace during the FIFA World Cup match between France and Sweden in New Jersey. Photo by: Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

Eight minutes into the second half, Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise slipped Bradley Barcola through for an emphatic finish from inside the penalty area.

In the 74th minute, the former Paris Saint-Germain winger Mbappe completed his brace after another brilliant assist from Michael Olise, sweeping home to make it six goals at World Cup 2026, per FIFA.

The France captain will have the chance to add to his haul when France face Paraguay in the Round of 16 at Philadelphia Stadium on Saturday, July 4.

Ian Wright tips Argentina to stop France

Former Arsenal defender Ian Wright believes Argentina is the only team that can stop France from lifting the 2026 World Cup.

According to UK Metro, the former England right-back explained that the South American side can expose Les Bleus if they cage Mbappe and Dembele.

The World Cup pundit noted that both players are always initiating attacks, which result in goals. He said:

"It’s going to take something to beat France. It’s going to take an Argentina because of the warrior nature of Argentina.’

"Make it horrible for them. They look together because you can see if there was going to be [an internal implosion], it would be Mbappe and Dembele, but they look so tight".

Former Arsenal star Ian Wright believes Argentina can stop France from winning the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

The 62-year-old labelled Michael Olise an exceptional player capable of changing the face of the game for the two-time World Cup winners.

He added that Didier Deschamps has so much faith in the Bayern Munich star. Wright said:

"And Olise, you know when you see a player where the manager has obviously said, “Whenever he wants it, give it to him”, and wherever he goes you just see them going, “Give it to him, give it to him”, Mbappe just gives it to him.

"It’s together; they know exactly what they want to do."

Why France have moved ahead

Legit.ng earlier reported that France's rise has been aided by their convincing victory over Senegal and favourable knockout probabilities.

According to the supercomputer, Les Bleus have a 76.08% chance of reaching the round of 16, a 52.08% probability of making the quarter-finals and a 37.23% chance of reaching the semi-finals.

Source: Legit.ng