Team Nigeria's camp in Aberdeen reaches full strength with 72 athletes ahead of Glasgow 2026

Two expected arrivals withdraw after Legit.ng learns they will not represent Nigeria

Officials intensify final preparations as the countdown to the Commonwealth Games continues

Team Nigeria has reached full strength in its training camp in Scotland ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games after 18 more athletes joined the delegation in Aberdeen.

The latest arrivals increased the number of athletes in camp to 72, completing the expected contingent after an initial batch of 54 athletes departed Nigeria on Friday for the final phase of preparations.

Team Nigeria athletes and officials at the team camp in Aberdeen Sports Village in Scotland. Photo by NSC

Source: UGC

Legit.ng exclusively gathered that the team will remain at 72 athletes after two expected arrivals decided against joining the camp.

Quarter-miler Ella Onojuvwevwo and sprinter Tima Godbless have withdrawn from the squad and will not honour the Athletics Federation of Nigeria's invitation to represent the country at the Games.

The withdrawals mean Team Nigeria will no longer expand to 74 athletes as initially anticipated, with the National Sports Commission now focusing on preparing the available squad for the competition in Glasgow.

Team Nigeria settles into world-class Aberdeen camp

With less than three weeks until the opening ceremony, Team Nigeria has begun the final stage of its preparations at the renowned Aberdeen Sports Village, one of Scotland's leading high-performance training centres.

The facility provides athletes with internationally accredited athletics tracks, an Olympic-standard aquatics centre, indoor performance halls, recovery units and elite gymnasium facilities.

The National Sports Commission believes the environment offers the ideal conditions for athletes to fine-tune their preparations before relocating to the Games Village in Glasgow.

Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, speaks during the 10-kilometer Capital City Race 2024 in Lagos. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to Legit.ng through his spokesman Kola Daniel, Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, expressed confidence in the preparations.

"With 18 days to the Games, our focus in this final preparation phase is ensuring every athlete has access to the best possible training environment," Olopade said.

"Aberdeen Sports Village offers facilities that meet the highest international standards, and we are confident our athletes will make the most of this final preparation period. We remain optimistic about Team Nigeria's prospects in Glasgow and wish every athlete an injury-free and successful campaign."

The NSC added that the training base will also help Nigerian athletes acclimatise to local conditions before competition begins later this month.

Nigeria targets medals in 10 sports

Per Glasgow 2026, Nigeria will compete in all 10 sports at the Games programme, which underlines the country's ambition to remain one of Africa's strongest performers at the Commonwealth Games.

The nation's representatives will feature in athletics, 3x3 basketball, boxing, judo, para athletics, para cycling, para powerlifting, swimming, weightlifting and wheelchair basketball.

Officials have spent several months organising national trials, technical programmes and training camps to ensure Nigeria arrives with a competitive squad capable of challenging for medals across multiple events.

The Games, scheduled to run from July 23 to August 2, will welcome about 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories.

Two athletes opt out of Team Nigeria squad

While camp has now reached its final expected number, Legit.ng understands two notable athletes have decided not to travel to Scotland.

Quarter-miler Ella Onojuvwevwo, who recently impressed with another sub-51-second performance at the Prefontaine Classic, per the Diamond League, will not be part of Team Nigeria's campaign.

Sprinter Godbless has also withdrawn and will not answer the AFN's call-up for the Games.

Their decisions mean the Nigerian contingent will remain at 72 athletes throughout the final build-up, rather than increasing to 74 as initially projected.

Despite the withdrawals, officials remain optimistic that the available athletes possess the quality and experience required to compete strongly in Glasgow.

Tinubu urges Team Nigeria to chase history

Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Tinubu challenged Team Nigeria to aim higher than ever before at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The president urged the athletes to compete with honour, discipline and integrity while expressing confidence that they have what it takes to make the country proud on one of the biggest sporting stages in the Commonwealth.

Source: Legit.ng