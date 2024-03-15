A man has named the teams that would get to the final of the ongoing UEFA Champions League competition

The man became a viral sensation recently for accurately predicting seven African Cup of Nations (AFCON) matches

The 2024 UEFA Champions League final will be played on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in London, England

Following the release of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final fixtures, a man has predicted two teams to make it to the final.

The Sierra Leonean, identified as Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, spoke with confidence that the final would be between a Spanish team and an English club.

Amadu, who correctly predicted seven matches during AFCON 2023, stated this in a Facebook post on Friday.

He promised to release a comprehensive prediction of the various matches at a later time. His post read:

"After the UEFA Champions League draw made earlier today. I can confirm to you that there will be a Spanish and an English team in the Finale. I will give you my predictions stage by stage.

"Do you see your team moving into the semis?"

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh's prediction sparked debate

Haron Osati Vrrh said:

"You said Arsenal won't make it to the Quarter final..now bring other fake predictions too."

Kipngeno Gilbert said:

"Mancity will be in final chances to win minimal but eventually they will score their winning, mancity vs bvb final."

Emmanuel Eduwama Deprof said:

"The trophy is going to Spain, there will no Spanish and English team in the final. Expect Spanish teams in the final. (Real Madrid vs Barcelona)."

King Precious said:

"The final is between Barcelona vs Arsenal…. Mark this."

Āñdøñg Õjøñg Thë Prõgrämmêr said:

"Ok sir we are waiting for your prediction."

David Onyedinachi said:

"Carry your emotional predictions comot abeg. We all know you are a Barcelona and Man City fan. You want to come and tell us that Man City will beat Real Madrid and Barcelona will get to the final with Man City. My brother keep your predictions to yourself. You are very sentimental with your predictions. That is why I don't advise anyone to bet with your predictions because 1 or 2 go cut."

