Morocco forward Brahim Diaz set a new record at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following the Atlas Lions' impressive victory over Canada in the Round of 16

The North Africans defeated Canada 3-0 to become the first African nation to qualify for the quarter-finals of the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup.

Azzedine Ounahi was the star of the show, scoring twice in the second half to put the game beyond the Canadians

Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz set a unique record for Morocco following the Atlas Lions' victory over Canada in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Morocco produced a commanding display to defeat the co-hosts 3-0, becoming the first African nation to reach the quarter-finals of the expanded FIFA World Cup.

The Atlas Lions are making their second consecutive appearance at the tournament after reaching the semi-finals in Qatar in 2022, where they became the first African side to achieve that feat.

Azzedine Ounahi celebrates with teammate Brahim Diaz after scoring during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Canada and Morocco at Houston Stadium in Texas. Photo by: Kevin C. Cox.

Source: Getty Images

Canada dominated possession during the opening half but failed to convert their chances against Morocco's disciplined defence.

The breakthrough came five minutes after the restart when Azzedine Ounahi latched onto a well-worked free-kick routine from Achraf Hakimi before firing a right-footed effort from outside the penalty area into the bottom corner.

Ounahi doubled Morocco's advantage in the 82nd minute after finishing a swift counterattack. The Girona midfielder was played through by Brahim Diaz before calmly slotting home his second goal of the match, per SkySports.

Substitute Soufiane Rahimi completed the scoring deep into stoppage time, finding the net in the 90+8th minute to wrap up a memorable victory for Walid Regragui's side.

Morocco will now face the winner of the Round of 16 clash between Paraguay and France in the quarter-finals in Boston on Thursday, per Al Jazeera.

Diaz creates new African record at the World Cup

Morocco forward Brahim Diaz has become Africa's all-time leading player with assists in FIFA World Cup history.

According to Opta, the Real Madrid star has registered four assists at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the most by any African player in a single edition and the highest overall by an African in World Cup history.

Diaz began the tournament by creating goals against Brazil and Scotland in the group stage before providing two assists in Morocco's 3-0 Round of 16 victory over Canada.

He first set up Azzedine Ounahi for his second goal before laying on another assist for Soufiane Rahimi deep into stoppage time to complete the scoring.

Morocco's Brahim Diaz has become Africa's all-time leading player with assists in FIFA World Cup history. Photo by: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Source: Getty Images

@Milas_0 said:

"Records are being set in this world cup by Africans, Mohammed Hany has got one goal before he sets a new record."

@hishomegirl_ wrote:

"Morocco was just in a completely different tier tonight. 3-0 full-time win over Canada. Ounahi completely controlled the pitch, and the defense was airtight. This team is fully capable of repeating or beating their 2022 run. Watch out! 🇲🇦✈️ CAN WE DO IT THIS TIME ⁉️."

Diaz breaks silence after penalty miss

Legit.ng earlier reported that Brahim Diaz has finally spoken out after his missed penalty proved too costly in Morocco’s heartbreaking defeat to Senegal in the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Atlas Lions were bidding to end a near-50-year wait for a second AFCON title, but their dream collapsed in dramatic fashion on Sunday, January 18, in Rabat.

Source: Legit.ng