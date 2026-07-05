Kalu Ojo apprehended for attempting vehicle theft outside Assemblies of God Church in Abia State

Incident follows previous theft of a traditional ruler's wife's car from the same church premises

The Police are investigating potential links to a wider vehicle theft syndicate operating in Umuahia

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Umuahia, Abia State - A middle-aged man identified as Kalu Ojo has been arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle parked outside the Assemblies of God Church in Abia State.

The suspect was handed over to officers at the Central Police Station (CPS), Umuahia, for further investigation.

This comes a month after a Toyota Sienna belonging to the wife of a traditional ruler, HRH Eze Izuwa, was stolen from the church premises during a worship service.

The suspect allegedly pretended to be mentally unstable when he was caught on Sunday, July 5, 2026, on Item Street, Umuahia.

Eyewitnesses said the suspect had been under surveillance by the church’s Royal Rangers security team after he was seen attempting to force open a parked vehicle.

As reported by Vanguard, witnesses said the suspect allegedly used a spanner to unlock the car after arriving in a commercial tricycle.

According to the owner, who is not a member of the church, said he decided to park closer to the church because he had a feeling something might happen.

He said he returned to discover the car unlocked and a spanner inside the vehicle.

The witness said the suspect successfully opened the vehicle before the owner rushed to the scene and found his supposedly locked car already open.

The Royal Rangers stationed near the Ohafia Street junction alerted the owner of the car.

The owner said the suspect told him he was only trying to check something before attempting to flee.

The suspect was eventually apprehended with the assistance of bystanders.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of the CPS, Osage, said investigations were ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Osage disclosed that the police is investing if the suspect is linked to a wider vehicle theft syndicate operating in Umuahia.

Man arrested for stealing musical instruments from churches

Recall that a young man was arrested for stealing musical instruments from three churches in Ogun State.

The Ogun State Community Corps nabbed the man at the hotel he patronises after carrying out his act.

The robbery suspect, identified simply as Biola Adebesin, was caught with church equipment such as a decoder, piano, engine mixer and more.

Bauchi man arrested over theft of cow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that police operatives in Bauchi State arrested a 22-year-old suspect and successfully recovered a stolen cow worth 1.5 million Naira.

The suspect confessed to the theft in Gadau District and identified an accomplice who is currently evading capture by the State Criminal Investigation.

The department launched a murder inquiry following the death of a 33-year-old man in his apartment.

Source: Legit.ng