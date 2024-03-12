Nigeria's Under-20 women's football team has reached the semi-final of the 13th All-African Games in Ghana

The Super Falconet thrashed their Senegalese counterpart 4-0 to further retain the title they won in 2019

Goals from Loveth Edeh, Motunrayo Ezekiel, Chioma Olise, and an own goal did the damage to secure their spot in the last four

Accra, Ghana - Nigeria's Under-20 women's football squad, the Falconets, secured a commanding victory over Senegal with a 4-0 triumph in their Group B encounter at the ongoing 13th African Games in Ghana.

With this win, the Falconets have clinched a spot in the semi-finals of the All Africa Games women's competition.

Goals from Loveth Edeh, Motunrayo Ezekiel, Chioma Olise, and an own goal propelled them to victory, with Edeh opening the scoring in the 14th minute.

Despite Senegal's efforts, they couldn't break through Nigeria's strong defence.

In the second half, Nigeria extended their lead with Ezekiel seizing an opportunity and scoring.

Shortly after, pressure from the Nigerian team led to a Senegalese own goal by Aiche Kalas. Nigeria secured their victory with another goal from Oliseh in the 81st minute.

This win ensures Nigeria's place in the semi-finals of the African Games women's football tournament with six points from two games and no goals conceded.

The Falconets, led by Christopher Danjuma, entered the match confidently after defeating Morocco 2-0 in their first game on March 8th.

Nigeria on course to defend title

Nigeria, the reigning champion, is placed in Group B alongside Morocco, Senegal, and Cameroon for the ongoing 13th African Games.

Ghana, serving as host, shares Group A with Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Notably, the Falconets clinched the gold in women’s football during the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

The current games, which will run from March 8 to March 23, are being held in Ghana, in Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast.

Flying Eagles beat South Sudan 1:0

Meanwhile, the Flying Eagles sealed their first win in the 2023 African Games held in Accra, Ghana.

The Nigerian team defeated South Sudan 1-0 in the second group B game, and Sadiq Isyaka’s penalty sealed the Eagles’ win.

The NFF confirmed the development and expressed the Eagles’ readiness to take on their next match.

