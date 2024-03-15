Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Nyon, Switzerland - English football giants, Arsenal, will meet Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League (UCL).

In the other fixtures monitored by Legit.ng, Real Madrid will confront Manchester City, Atletico Madrid face Borussia Dortmund, while PSG battles Barcelona.

Check out the UCL quarter-final full fixtures below:

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

PSG vs Barcelona

More to follow...

