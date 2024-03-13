Nigerian singers Patoranking, Banky W and Timaya were overjoyed after Arsenal defeated FC Porto in the UCL

The Gunner's victory makes it the first time in 14 years they will be playing in the quarter-final

Singer Timaya, who was excited over the North London club's victory, taunted the club's rivals

Premier League club Arsenal have progressed to the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League tournament after defeating Portuguese side FC Porto on Tuesday, March 12 at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal won the match thanks to efforts from their goalkeeper, David Raya, who saved two penalties to ensure a 4-2 win in the penalty shootout.

Banky W celebrates Arsenal's win over FC Porto. Credit: @bankywellington/twitter

Source: Instagram

The last time the Gunners made it to the Champions League quarte-finals was in 2010, 14 years ago, under their former manager Arsene Wenger.

Nigerian celebrities react to Arsenal's win

Following the latest feat, several Nigerian celebrities who are fans of the North London club took to social media to celebrate the recent win.

Banky W prayed for the Gunners' goalkeeper David Raya as he wrote:

"God bless you Raya."

An excited Patoranking, who was once at Emirates Stadium, took to his X handle to write:

"We are in the Quarter final Arsenal."

See his tweet below:

Singer Timaya, on the other hand, however, chose to taunt Arsenal's rival clubs as he wrote:

"As e dey sweet us."

Reactions as Timaya taunts Arsenal's rival

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Timaya's tweet; read them below:

EkhatorFestus05:

"You still dy support Arsenal."

@cruzoe_:

"For the very first time in 14 years, Arsenal advance to Champions League quarter finals. A good time to be alive."

Neyonation1_:

"E dey pain them."

herifdeen_musa:

"Timaya man.. you're a legend for being an ARSENAL fan."

RealOddi:

"Arsenal struggled to beat Porto you want to remix your album what if the win the Champions League?"

