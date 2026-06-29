Ghanaian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam has predicted Cape Verde will knock Argentina out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The controversial spiritualist previously claimed responsibility for Harry Kane's scoreless outing against Ghana

Lionel Messi's side remain among the tournament favourites despite the shocking prophecy

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already delivered its fair share of surprises, but perhaps none as unusual as the latest prediction from Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam.

The outspoken witch doctor has boldly declared that Cape Verde will eliminate defending champions Argentina in the Round of 32, ending Lionel Messi's hopes of retaining the trophy in dramatic fashion.

Argentina have been ranked as among the favourites to defend their FIFA World Cup crown. Photo by Luka Hales

Source: Getty Images

According to Goals side, Bonsam, who is no stranger to football controversies and supernatural claims, believes the African nation is destined to produce one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history.

“Cape Verde will 𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐄 Argentina at the World Cup.”

The statement has quickly spread across social media, adding another layer of intrigue ahead of Friday's highly anticipated knockout clash.

Witch doctor’s prediction causes stir

Nana Kwaku Bonsam has built a reputation over the years for making bold pronouncements during major football tournaments.

Whether supporters believe in his methods or dismiss them as publicity stunts, his comments consistently attract widespread attention across Africa and beyond.

His latest prophecy centres on Cape Verde, one of the surprise packages of the competition.

The tournament debutants have already exceeded expectations by navigating the group stage without suffering a defeat.

Draws against strong opposition, including former world champions Spain, have strengthened belief that the Blue Sharks could trouble more established football powers.

Bonsam insists their remarkable journey is far from over and believes Argentina will become the next giant to fall.

Harry Kane episode adds to his mystique

The spiritualist's reputation received another boost earlier in the tournament following Ghana's clash against England.

Ahead of the encounter, Bonsam publicly claimed he had placed a curse on England captain Harry Kane to prevent him from scoring.

While there is no evidence linking supernatural claims to sporting outcomes, the timing caught the attention of many fans after Kane endured a frustrating evening in front of goal.

The match finished 0-0, with the Bayern Munich striker missing opportunities that he would ordinarily convert.

For believers, it reinforced Bonsam's standing as a football oracle. Meanwhile, for sceptics, it remained nothing more than coincidence.

Either way, the incident ensured that his latest prediction involving Argentina would receive worldwide attention.

Messi and Argentina remain heavy favourites

Despite the bold prophecy, Argentina enter the knockout phase as one of the strongest contenders for the trophy, Opta reports.

According to The Athletic, the reigning world champions produced a flawless group-stage campaign and continue to rank among the favourites with bookmakers.

At the heart of their challenge remains Lionel Messi.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi leads the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot race with six goals. Photo by Luka Hales

Source: Getty Images

The 39-year-old captain has once again defied expectations, leading the Golden Boot race with six goals despite being rested for part of Argentina's final group fixture against Jordan.

His influence on the La Albiceleste remains enormous, and many observers believe this could be another special chapter in his extraordinary career.

Cape Verde, however, have embraced the underdog role throughout the tournament.

Unbeaten and full of confidence, they have already shown they are capable of frustrating elite opponents.

Fans hail Ghanaian witch doctor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported details about Ghana’s remarkable 0-0 draw against England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the team's disciplined performance left fans buzzing with excitement.

Amidst the excitement, a famous Ghanaian witch doctor’s pre-match prediction about Harry Kane's struggles reignited discussions, illustrating how traditional beliefs intersect with modern sports.

Source: Legit.ng