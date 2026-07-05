Some Nigerians in South Africa have reportedly armed themselves for self-defence after renewed anti migrant attacks and growing tensions

At least four foreign nationals were killed during the latest violence, while thousands of migrants were processed for voluntary departure

A viral video showed police separating Nigerians and South Africans during a tense confrontation, while Nigerian authorities continued to urge citizens to remain calm

A tense standoff has emerged in South Africa after some Nigerians reportedly armed themselves to protect their communities following renewed anti migrant violence and calls by campaign groups for foreign nationals to leave the country.

The development follows the expiry of an unofficial June 30 deadline issued by anti-migrant organisations that have been demanding the removal of undocumented foreigners.

A group of South Africans confront an African man regarding his legal status in the country. Photo: X/@afrisagacity

Source: Facebook

The groups argue that illegal immigration has contributed to unemployment and increased pressure on public services, claims that have fuelled growing tensions in parts of the country.

Why are Nigerians arming themselves?

As reported by Daily Trust, one of the leading campaigners, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma of the March and March movement, addressed supporters in Durban ahead of the deadline.

“We want mass deportation,” she said. “For the next six months we want the government to get rid of the people who have not left.”

Reports indicate that after the deadline elapsed, some protesters forced their way into homes and hotels where they believed migrants were staying.

A widely circulated video showed a man, his pregnant wife and their children being driven from their home as he repeatedly pleaded, “My wife is pregnant.”

Nigerians and South Africans faced each other during a tense standoff. Photo: X/@ABViralz

Source: Twitter

South African police have confirmed that at least four foreign nationals, including two Mozambicans, one Ethiopian and one Malawian, were killed during the latest wave of anti-immigrant violence.

Authorities also said more than 25,000 migrants had been processed for voluntary departure through flights and buses arranged by several African governments, including Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique.

What does the viral video show?

A separate video appears to show a confrontation between Nigerians and South Africans, with police officers standing between both groups to prevent violence.

The footage shows some individuals on the Nigerian side carrying cutlasses and other light weapons, while a gunshot can be heard in the background.

The commentator in the recording said the Nigerians were “waiting for the South Africans to cross the line” before adding, “Can you hear the gunshots?”

Neither the Nigerian nor South African authorities had issued an official statement on the confrontation as of the time of reporting.

Nigeria has consistently condemned attacks on its citizens in South Africa and has urged the country's authorities to protect foreign nationals. The Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria has also advised affected citizens to remain calm, avoid areas of tension and report security threats to the relevant agencies.

Nigeria threatens strong retaliatory measures

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has signalled that it may take strong diplomatic action against South Africa following a resurgence of xenophobic attacks targeting Nigerians living in the country.

Speaking after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday June 8, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu said Abuja was dissatisfied with what it views as an inadequate response by South African authorities to the attacks.

Source: Legit.ng