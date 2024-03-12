On Monday, March 11, the Flying Eagles sealed their first win in the 2023 African Games holding in Accra, Ghana

The Nigerian team defeated South Sudan 1-0 in the second group B game as Sadiq Isyaka’s penalty sealed the Eagles win

The NFF confirmed the development and expressed the Eagles' readiness to take on their next match

Nigeria’s u-20 football team, Flying Eagles, on Monday, March 11, beat South Sudan 1-0 in their second Group B game of the 13 African Games in Accra, Ghana.

Flying Eagles soar as they secured a 1-0 victory against South Sudan in the 13th African Games.

Source: Twitter

The Nigeria Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the development in a post shared on their X account on Monday evening, before and after the game.

The NFF shared the lineup of players for the match and noted that the players picked all three points and were ready for the next game.

Nigeria vs South Sudan match

The Flying Eagles went into the game after a 2-1 loss to Uganda.

However, they were looking to return to winning ways and earn a place in the knockout round of the competition when they played South Sudan in their second game.

But Sadiq Isiyaka was the hero of the match, as his second-half penalty kick secured the win for the Eagles.

As reported by Soccernet.ng Isyaka’s penalty proved to be the decisive factor for the Flying Eagles as they sealed a 1-0 win over South Sudan in their second game of the 2023 African Games.

The Flying Eagles will take on Senegal in their final group game on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Reacting to the victory recorded by the Eagles on Monday evening, NFF tweeted:

"Full-time in Accra.

"We pick all three points. On to the next one!"

Accra 2023 African Games: Nigeria closing in on South Africa

Meanwhile, Team Nigeria has leapfrogged hosts Ghana in the medal table of the ongoing 13th African Games.

According to the medal table shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the tournament on Monday, March 11, Nigeria currently sits at No.4, behind Egypt, Algeria, and South Africa in first, second, and third respectively.

Nigeria has garnered 7 gold and silver apiece, as well as 12 bronze medals.

Legit.ng reports that Africa's most populous nation has won medals in sports like table tennis, badminton, and wrestling.

