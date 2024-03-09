The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play two international friendly games against African opponents in March

The Super Eagles will battle the Black Stars of Ghana on Friday, March and take on the Eagles of Mali on Tuesday, March 26

According to NFF, 27 players have been invited to play both matches in the city of Marrakech, Morocco

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has shared details of the two friendly matches the Super Eagles will play this month of March.

The 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finalist will play the Black Stars of Ghana and the Eagles of Mali in international friendly games in Marrakech, Morocco.

Super Eagles to play Ghana, and Mali in friendly matches Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles

Source: UGC

This was contained in a post shared via the NFF X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @thenff on Saturday, March 9.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

According to the post, 27 Super Eagles players have been invited to play the two games – Friday, March 22 against Ghana and Tuesday, March 26 against Mali.

The 27 players list includes three goalkeepers, 10 defenders, five midfielders, four wingers and five strikers.

The usual suspects like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Alex Iwobi amongst others. Those missing include the injured Ekong and Ahmed Musa.

Nigerians react

@Simzyehizzy

Don’t you guys get tired of playing Ghana?

@lawopeyemi09

Why Sodiq Umar over Moffi and Adebayo of Luton town

Why Sodiq of many options we've gotten

Politics should stop in NFF

@Ralphdegrea8

It will be more encouraging to have Ndidi available for the matches, we missed him during the Afcon

@wczay007

Una know go call Oghene and Adebayo of Luton?

NFF appoints interim coach for Super Eagles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that following Jose Peseiro's resignation as the Super Eagles coach due to contract expiration, the NFF appointed Augustine Eguavoen as interim coach of the national team.

Eguaveon, 58, will lead the three-time African champions on a temporary contract until the NFF appoints a permanent new for the team. The new appointment marked the fourth time Eguavoen is managing the national team.

In December 2021, Eguavoen was appointed an interim manager of the Super Eagle for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after Gernot Rohr's exit. The former Nigeria defender returned to his position as the technical director of the Nigerian national team after the Super Eagles were knocked out in the round of sixteen.

Source: Legit.ng