A mortuary attendant has revealed in a viral video what happens to the clothes removed from the bodies of deceased people

He explained that many mortuary attendants become suspected of engaging in spiritual practices, and he shared why

The young man shared what he eventually does with the clothes after the family members of the deceased reject them

A Nigerian man who works as a mortuary attendant, also known as a mortician, has explained what eventually happens to the clothes a lifeless body is brought to the mortuary in.

He explained in detail that issues surrounding what happens to the clothes of a deceased person could lead to court cases or problems for any mortician, and he explained why.

Mortuary attendant explains why dead people's clothes can become a source of problems. Photo Source: Twitter/dchief_mortician2

Source: TikTok

Mortician speaks about dead people's clothes

@dchief_mortician2 shared in the video that many people who bring a lifeless body to the mortuary sometimes assume that the mortician has used the clothes of the deceased for something else after they have been removed.

To give clarity, the mortuary attendant explained that, most times, the clothes removed from the body of a deceased person are burnt.

He said:

"Today I want to address an issue, a very serious issue, most especially for morticians. It has caused a lot of problems. The issue of the clothes a person wears to the mortuary. Some of them don't want to take them home, while some of them actually forget that they can take the clothes home."

"You see those clothes, they can cause issues for morticians and even family members. Some of them actually think that they use the clothes for something, maybe some spiritual stuff."

"The real truth about this is that, you see the clothes they bring to the mortuary, what we usually do with them is that when we remove the clothes, we burn them. They have no use because when they start piling up, they'll start smelling, so that's why we burn them."

Mortuary attendant shares what he does with clothes families leave behind after burial. Photo Source: Twitter/dchief_mortician2

Source: TikTok

In the same TikTok video, he spoke about his own method and what he personally does with the clothes after removing them from the body of a deceased person.

He explained:

"Me, what I usually do is that once they bring a person to the mortuary, I remove the clothes and give them to the family members immediately."

Reactions as mortician speaks about dead people

Solomon D Mortician noted:

"confirm we did it too we return the clothes to the family as well."

BIGG'JAY shared:

"yeah I partially understand."

Midfielder added:

"Very intelligent guy."

FLAMES wrote:

"My question for you is, how do you deal with mood especially when you receive a number of love ones."

Rhema Tonge noted:

"You're a professional in this job bro. you need to get to Europe to end better money. you're so intelligent and experienced too.'

Mondayimuentinyan said:

"My dad's clothes was giving to me."

Watch the video of a mortician explaining what happens to deceased people's clothes.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared how she desperately tried to bring her late father back to life after he died.

She said a mortuary attendant convinced her it was possible, leading her to spend a huge amount of money on native doctors and spiritualists before she eventually realised she had been deceived.

Mortician explains why they knock

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 24-year-old female mortician opened up about her work and explained why she and her colleagues knock before entering the room where dead bodies are kept.

She also revealed that she lives just a few steps away from the mortuary and shared her thoughts on ghosts, saying she has never encountered one but believes they exist.

Source: Legit.ng