Aliko Dangote said increased private investment in Nigeria's fisheries value chain could create over 500,000 jobs, reduce imports and boost exports

He noted that the success of the Blue Economy depends on strong private sector participation, consistent policies and improved infrastructure

Dangote also said new deep seaports and stronger public-private partnerships would help drive industrialisation and economic growth

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has urged increased private investment in Nigeria's fisheries sector, saying strategic funding across the value chain could generate more than 500,000 jobs, reduce import dependence and strengthen the country's economy.

Speaking at the Second Quarter 2026 Citizens' and Stakeholders' Engagement organised by the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in Lagos, Dangote said investments in aquaculture, hatcheries, fish feed production, processing facilities, cold-chain logistics and export infrastructure would transform the sector into a major contributor to national development.

Dangote highlights how Nigeria can create 500,000 Jobs, Bigger Exports, Stronger Economy

Source: UGC

Represented by the Managing Director of Dangote Port Operations, Simeon Omole, Dangote described the fisheries industry as more than a food security issue, noting that it presents significant opportunities for industrial expansion and private sector investment.

He said that with the right government support and strong private sector participation, Nigeria could improve food security, conserve foreign exchange by cutting imports and emerge as a competitive exporter of fisheries products.

Private sector key to marine economy policy

Dangote said the success of the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy would depend largely on sustained private sector involvement.

According to him, the policy aims to create three million jobs within its first four years, achieve annual sector growth of seven per cent and ensure that at least half of the new jobs are reserved for young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35.

He added that attracting investors would require consistent government policies, improved infrastructure, easier access to financing and a stable business environment capable of supporting long-term industrial growth.

Infrastructure and partnerships to drive growth

Dangote identified infrastructure development, value-chain expansion and stronger public-private partnerships as the key drivers of growth in the marine and blue economy.

He noted that the Federal Government's approval of several deep seaport projects across the country would encourage the emergence of industrial clusters focused on agro-processing, petrochemicals, shipbuilding, cold-chain logistics and maritime technology, thereby enhancing Nigeria's competitiveness.

He also stressed that partnerships between the public and private sectors should extend beyond funding arrangements to include collaboration among government agencies, investors, research institutions and coastal communities.

According to him, well-planned coastal industrial clusters supported by modern ports, Special Economic Zones and digital infrastructure would attract long-term investment, stimulate industrialisation and unlock the full potential of Nigeria's marine economy.

Source: Legit.ng