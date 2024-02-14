Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has condemned the cyberbullying of his colleague, Alex Iwobi, by Nigerian football supporters

Nwabali disclosed that if he were at the receiving end as well, he would break down, adding that many players break when they lose, but to single one player out was traumatic

Iwobi was singled out for cyberbullying following the loss of the Super Eagles to host Cote d'Ivoire in the final of the 2023 AFCON

Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Stanley Nwabali, the Super Eagles goalkeeper, has commented on the recent cyberbullying of his teammate, Alex Iwobi, during and after the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire.

The Super Eagles keeper, who was widely praised during the just-concluded tournament, condemned the act of football fans.

Nwabali condemns cyberbullying of Alex Iwobi

Source: Twitter

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV, the Chippa United goalkeeper disclosed that if he were a victim of cyberbullying like Iwobi, he would break down.

Nwabali said:

“It is not really nice, to be honest. I know the country we find ourselves in. Everyone is desperate to win. Everyone needs this cup. Even when we are playing against the biggest team in the world, we want to win.

“When you talk about Alex, to be honest, sometimes, I feel emotional during the time of Maduka, Francis Uzoho, I look at Francis and tell him, bro; you’re a man, it’s not easy, a lot of players always break down, to be really honest, if it happens to me, I am going to break down.”

AFCON 2023: Why Iwobi was bullied

Nigeria had played the host Cote d'Ivoire at the final of the 2023 AFCON, but the Super Eagles were defeated 1-2.

Many Nigerian football fans took to social media to single out Iwobi for poor performance in the team, a development that led the midfielder to delete pictures and videos on his social media page.

Nwabali threatened to return to South Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nwabali allegedly threatened not to return to South Africa after Nigeria defeated them.

Former Nigerian international Idah Peterside raised the alarm in an interview on Thursday, barely 24 hours after the match.

Nigeria defeated South Africa in penalty shootouts during their semi-final clash at the ongoing 2023 AFCON.

