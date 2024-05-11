Dominic Okafor, a member of the House of Representatives from Anambra state, has denied allegations of demanding a $140 million bribe from Binance

The lawmaker attributed the claims to a smear campaign following his motion to probe the escape of a Binance executive from Nigerian custody

Okafor threatened legal action, stressing his background in the private sector and his long-standing affiliation with Rotary International as evidence of his integrity

FCT, Abuja - Dominic Okafor, a member of the House of Representatives (Aguata Federal Constituency of Anambra state, has responded to the allegations that he demanded a $140 million bribe from top executives of cryptocurrency giants Binance Holdings Limited.

Briefing newsmen on Friday, May 10, the lawmaker threatened to take legal action against the media platform that reported the alleged bribe.

Binance saga: Why I was accused of demanding bribe - Okafor

According to Okafor, the publication was an attempt to smear his name and integrity after moving a motion to probe the escape of a Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, from the custody of Nigerian security.

“Shortly after I moved that motion, which was well received and a lot of people were calling to commend me, I started getting calls from my friends all over the world saying I collected bribes from this very company. I got worried and wrote a letter to Premium Times, the media company that originated the story," Daily Trust quoted the lawmaker as saying.

“I wrote a letter to them which I copied the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Clerk, Inspector General of Police, EFCC and DSS. I asked them to retrieve the information within 24 hours, if not I will take legal action against them.”

Okafor said he comes from the private sector and has been a member of Rotary International for over 25 years, The Punch also reported.

He emphasised the importance of Rotary's values and the integrity he has cultivated over the years, expressing concern over attempts to tarnish that reputation.

