The NFF has congratulated Jose Peseiro, the Super Eagles coach, for taking two bold steps during Nigeria's clash with South Africa at 2023 AFCON semi-final

Shehu Dikko, the NFF vice president, said the coach was courageous to have substituted his three strikers and two central midfielders when his team needed a goal

Dikko saluted Peseiro for the courageous moves and congratulated the Super Eagles for securing a spot at the final of the 2023 AFCON

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire - The Super Eagles' encounter with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa has continued to generate reactions from stakeholders and football enthusiasts.

Nigeria secured a spot at the final of the 2023 AFCON after their game in Bouake, Cote d'Ivoire on Wednesday, February 7.

The Super Eagles defeated South Africa on penalties, securing a 4-2 win after the match ended 1-1 at the conclusion of both full and extra time.

2023 AFCON: NFF chief commends Jose Peseiro for a job well done Photo Credit: Shehu Dikko

Source: Twitter

In a tweet, Shehu Dikko, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) vice president, commended the Super Eagles' coach, Jose Peseiro, for taking two bold steps that yielded good results for the team.

Two tactics of Jose Peseiro in AFCON

According to Dikko, Peseiro was bold enough to replace all his three strikers and two central midfielders.

He said only a courageous coach could do that, especially when his team needed to score.

The NFF boss said the Super Eagles manager even had the courage to send in his alternate central defender as his 6th substitute for penalty shootouts.

His tweet reads:

"Congratulations @JosePeseiro. Fantastic job, and huge respect. Only a fearless, deliberate, competent and confident coach would be bold enough to replace his entire top three strikers and two central midfielders in Osimhen, Simon, Lookman, Iwobi, and Onyeka in a Semi-final do or die match.

"He even had the trust to send on his alternate central defender as the 6th substitute to go in for the penalty kicks and all perfectly worked out very well, and the positive results achieved."

See the tweet of the NFF boss here:

Source: Legit.ng