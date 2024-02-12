Nigeria's Super Eagles' loss at the AFCON 2023 finals against host country Cote d'Ivoire has continued to trend

The Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire defeated the Super Eagles in a 2-1 scoreline to the surprise of Nigerians

In a chat with Legit.ng's Olumide Alake, Brown Ideye, a 2013 African Cup of Nations winner, spoke on the defeat

Former Super Eagles star Brown Ideye is not happy with the outcome of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

On Sunday, February 11, the Super Eagles challenged the Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire in the final. While many Nigerians, including celebrities like Moses Bliss, were rooting for the Super Eagles to emerge victorious, the game ended in defeat.

Brown Ideye describes Nigeria's defeat to Cote d'Ivoire as a shame. Credit: @officialideye

Nigerian former AFCON winner Brown Ideye speaks

In a brief chat with Legit.ng, Brown Ideye, who was a part of the Nigerian football squad that won the AFCON tournament in South Africa in 2013, shared his opinion about the Super Eagles' latest defeat.

Ideye described the defeat, which saw Nigeria lose an opportunity to win a fourth AFCON cup, as a shame.

"I can’t say anything now. It’s a shame," he said.

AFCON final: How Cote d'Ivoire defeated Nigeria

Although Nigeria defeated Cote d'Ivoire at the AFCON group stage, the final was challenging.

Jose Peseiro's Super Eagles had the early lead after a first-half goal through a header from captain William Troost-Ekong.

However, the Elephant scored an equaliser thanks to Franck Kessie’s header. Minutes after Kessie's goal, Sebastien Haller scored the winning goal for Cote d'Ivoire as the game ended in a 2-1 scoreline.

The Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire are now on the same level as the Super Eagles with three AFCON cups.

