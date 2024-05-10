Nyesom Wike-backed lawmakers in the Rivers state assembly have called out Governor Siminalayi Fubara over a plot to demolish the assembly quarters

The Martin Amaewhule-led group said none of its members invited the governor and that the governor was planning to demolish the structure under the guise of renovation

Another member of the group, Justina Emeji, urged concerned Nigerians and international communities to call the governor to order

Port Harcourt, Rivers — The lawmakers queuing behind the former governor of Rivers and minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, have raised alarm over Governor Siminalayi Fubara's plot to demolish the state assembly quarters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

The Martin Amaewhule-led group raised the alarm while addressing journalists after the visit of the governor to the assembly quarters on Thursday, May 9.

Gov Fubara accused of flouting court order

According to Channels TV, Amaewhule, spoke on behalf of the group and accused the governor of violating the existing court order.

The angry speaker took journalists around the building, adding that it was obvious that the structure was sturdy and did not need any renovation, as the governor might have argued.

He stated that none of the group members invited the governor to the premises, and he was not needed either.

Another member of the house, Justina Emeji, called on well-meaning Nigerians and the international community to intervene on the matter and called the governor to order.

Rivers crisis: Wike's camp rejects factional speaker

The Amaewhule-led Assembly also refuted the claim that some legislators loyal to Governor Fubara elected a new speaker on Wednesday, May 8.

Also, the clerk of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Emeka Amadi, stated that there was no change in the leadership structure of the house.

According to Amadi in a six-point statement, Martin Amaewhule remained the speaker of the Assembly, while Dumle Maol and Major Jack remained the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and Majority Leader, respectively.

