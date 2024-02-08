President Bola Tinubu has charged Nigerians to remain positive in their thinking and utterances daily

He stated this in his first public appearance since returning from his two-week leave in Paris, France

President Tinubu urged citizens to take a cue from the Super Eagles, channel their grit towards positivity, and keep believing

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu urged Nigerians to uphold a hopeful perspective on the nation, emphasising that such optimism will pave the way for prosperity.

These remarks were made during his address at the unveiling of 3,112 housing units as part of the Renewed Hope Cities initiative in the Federal Capital Territory.

The President urged Nigerians to take a cue from the Super Eagles and remain positive and strong-willed. Photo Credit: NESG

Tinubu, appearing in public for the first time since returning from a two-week trip to Paris, urged citizens to maintain optimism and speak positively about the country despite ongoing challenges.

His remarks come amidst severe issues, including economic hardship, inflation, increased kidnappings for ransom, and a devaluing local currency.

Raging protest in Minna

Recent protests in Minna, Kano, and Ondo states highlighted growing discontent over the rising cost of living.

In Minna, women blocked the busy Minna-Bida Road, demanding action from the government to address hunger.

Security forces attempted to disperse the crowd with tear gas, resulting in arrests.

Tinubu speaks on essence of positivity

Tinubu, during his keynote address on Thursday, February 8 encouraged Nigerians to focus on the future rather than dwelling on the past, emphasising that they have a nation that prioritises their well-being.

He further expressed his dedication to advancing the country's economic growth and progress.

As quoted by Punch, he said:

“Here again, let’s talk to Nigerians. Let’s talk to ourselves and say everything positive about our country. Don’t think of your country negatively. Before I left home this morning, I asked for the national pledge of our country. And we have to relaunch it and ensure we are committed to the value, the greatness, the hope of our country.

“It is our country. You pledge to Nigeria, your country, my country to be faithful loyal, and honest. To serve Nigeria with all your strength.

“You saw it on the field of play with the Super Eagles yesterday. We were all rejoicing. Every one of us loves victory. We love to win. When you are positive and you are hopeful, Nigeria is winning."

President Tinubu reiterated the significance of housing for individuals, labelling it as a basic entitlement and emphasising the government's duty to provide it to its people.

He praised the Housing Ministry for fulfilling the Renewed Hope agenda for housing and urban development.

Additionally, he applauded the ministry for engaging the private sector via public-private partnerships, highlighting the private sector's substantial contribution towards realising a prosperous future for Nigerians.

Tinubu gives crucial presidential order on food prices

Meanwhile, following the mass protest staged against the federal government by residents of Minna, Niger state, an action plan by the president was launched.

President Bola Tinubu, as part of his action plan, summoned an immediate strategic meeting on the cost of food nationwide.

The minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, confirmed this development and stated that more strategic meetings would be held in the coming days.

