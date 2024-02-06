Former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, had knocked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano over a plan to meet President Bola Tinubu on the high cost of living in the state

Governor Yusuf has revealed the plan to meet the president for possible intervention, particularly for the business community in the state

But Ahmad said while Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos was closing deals for his state in China, Governor Yusuf was running to Abuja for intervention

Kano, Kano - Bashir Ahmad, the former aide to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, has tackled Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano over a plan to meet President Bola Tinubu on the growing hardship in the country.

The governor earlier in a tweet said he would be meeting with President Tinubu over the growing cost of living in the country.

Bashir Ahmad knocks Governor Yusuf for running to Tinubu Photo Credit: Bashir Ahmad, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Twitter

Gov Yusuf to meet Tinubu

Governor Yusuf made the comment during his meeting with the business community in Kano on Monday, February 5.

His tweet reads in part:

"I also promised to meet President Bola Tinubu to report to him the situation, for his intervention."

See the tweet here:

Ex-Buhari's aide asked LG autonomy from Gov Yusuf

But in his reaction in a tweet to the governor's comment, Ahmad described the governor's comment as clueless, adding that one major move the governor could make was to grant autonomy to the 44 local governments in the state for positive change.

The tweet reads in part:

"Gov. Abba's approach is clueless, and it can only give the impression that the root of these problems lies solely at the national level when as the governor, he holds significant power to effect change within our state.

"A good starting point would be granting complete autonomy to our 44 Local Government Areas, which could lead to positive changes and significant improvements across the state."

See the tweet here:

Emulate Sanwo-Olu, Ahmad tells Gov Yusuf

In another tweet, the former presidential aide called on the governor to emulate his counterpart in Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is currently in China for the Redline and Blue Line rail project in the state.

He said:

"Gov. Sanwo-Olu has been in China for days negotiating and closing great deals for Lagos while our Kano Governor is talking about going to Abuja to look for intervention."

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng