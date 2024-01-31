Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's former aide, Bashir Ahmad, has commended President Bola Tinubu's media team for putting Peter Obi in the right place

Ahmad said the presidency has been responding to the criticism from Atiku Abubakar of the PDP while keeping mute on Peter Obi's comment on national issues

Recall that Atiku and Obi recently condemned the state of insecurity in the country, but the presidency had only responded to the former vice president

FCT, Abuja - Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, has expressed his joy over how the presidency under the Bola Tinubu administration has not responded to Peter Obi, the former Labour Party presidential candidate.

Ahmad, in a tweet on Tuesday, January 30, posited that Tinubu's administration had put the former governor of Anambra state in the right place by keeping silent on his comments on national issues recently.

However, the former Buhari's aide noted that the presidency has responded to Atiku Abubakar. The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back-to-back over his comments on national issues.

Atiku, Obi, Tinubu in fresh battle

Recall that Atiku and Obi recently commented on the state of insecurity in the country. While Atiku asked President Tinubu to resign if he could not stay in the country and solve its challenges, Obi decried the state of kidnapping and killings in the country and visited victims' families.

However, the presidency reacted to Atiku's call, saying the former vice president was still nursing a "hangover" from his defeat in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on the post-election rift between Tinubu, Atiku and Obi, the former presidential aide commended the presidency's silence as a show of superiority to the Labour Party chieftain.

Ahmad's tweet reads:

"I like the way the Presidency puts Peter Obi in the right place, despite his unending comments since after his loss, and there has never been a direct response to him. Meanwhile, Atiku has been receiving back-to-back responses from the State House. There are different levels of engagement at play."

