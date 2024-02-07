Kelechi Iheanacho, Nigerian forward and Leicester City star, has reportedly been having a rift with the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro

The former Manchester City forward was said to have been conspicuously absent in the pre-match conference of the team due to his frustration with the coach

Iheanacho was said to be annoyed with the Portuguese manager over failure to feature him in matches so far

Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire - Nigerian and Leicester City strike, Kelechi Iheanacho, was reportedly absent at the Super Eagles's pre-match press conference on Tuesday, February 7, ahead of the showdown with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

His absence has reportedly led to speculation concerning the alleged rift between him and the team manager, Jose Peseiro.

Why Coach Peseiro has not played Iheanacho

Since the beginning of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the former forward of Manchester City has yet to play any match for Nigeria, raising concerns within the football community in the country.

According to the Soccernet.ng, clarification was previously sought from the Super Eagles head coach, Peseiro, but the manager attributed not featuring Iheanacho to his recent recovery from injury, adding that if he did not have the intention of using Iheanacho, he would not make him part of the team.

However, five games passing without Peseiro featuring Iheanacho, Terem Moffi, Ahmed Musa, Bruno Onyemaechi, and others, the absence of the Leicester City star from the pre-match conference was an indication of deeper frustration with the coach.

Why Iheanacho absent in Super Eagles pre-match conference

A source close to the development disclosed that the absence of Iheanacho was due to his frustration of having limited playing time in the 2023 AFCON, despite the fact that he was earlier scheduled to attend the conference with Peseiro.

The spokesperson of the Super Eagles, Babafemi Raji, told journalists that the team had decided that Ola Aina would be substituted for Iheanacho.

There are also indications that manager Peseiro was struggling to include Iheanacho in the 3-4-3 formation, preferring to introduce defensive substitutes rather than attack during matches.

