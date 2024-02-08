The Bafana Bafana of South Africa has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for reaching the final of the 2023 AFCON

In another video, an official of the team was seen telling the players that Nigerians will be coming to South Africa to play Bafana Bafana for a World Cup qualifier, and the score must be settled by then

Nigeria's Super Eagles defeated the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Wednesday at the semi-final of the 2023 AFCON to book a spot in the final of the competition

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa has congratulated Nigeria for reaching the finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after the Super Eagles defeated them on Wednesday, February 7.

Nigeria's Super Eagles have advanced to the final stage of the competition in Cote d'Ivoire, and they will be taking it on against the host country at the 2023 AFCON.

South Africa congratulates Nigeria, speaks on when to retaliate Photo Credit: Super Eagles, Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana sends a message to the Super Eagles

In a tweet shortly after the Match on Wednesday, the Bafana Bafana congratulated the West African country for making it to the final while appreciating the South Africans' support at the competition.

The tweet reads:

“Well done to Nigeria for making it to the final of AFCON 2023

"South Africa Thank you so much for your unwavering support for @BafanaBafana throughout this tournament."

South Africa official reveals retaliate

However, in another tweet, a video of an official addressing the South African players added that the country will soon meet Nigeria again in June and that they should be prepared to settle the core by then.

The official said:

"Your performance is one of the best in many many years of Bafana Bafaba. You have established yourself now. These Nigerians are coming to us in June for a World Cup qualifier. We are meeting them again, and then, we must settle the score."

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the semi-final of the 2023 AFCON in Code d'Ivoire.

See the tweets here:

