Damaturu, Yobe state - Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, has declared Wednesday, February 7, as a work-free day in honour of the late former governor, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim.

As reported by The Nation, in a statement released by Buni’s spokesperson, Mamman Mohammed, the people of the state will also use the work-free day to observe the three-day prayers for Late Ibrahim.

Legit.ng reports that Ibrahim passed away in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 4.

The statement explained that the prayers will take place at the government house mosque in Damaturu, where condolences from both within and outside the state have been pouring in.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor, accompanied by government officials and the late governor’s family, has been receiving sympathisers at the government house in Damaturu as the state government takes over the funeral and condolence rites to honour the late former governor.

