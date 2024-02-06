Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Cape Town, South Africa - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) of South Africa on Tuesday, February 6, described the advisory issued by the Nigeria High Commission in Pretoria as “unfortunate”.

DIRCO South Africa, in a statement, said the advisory is regrettable “as it seems to create alarm and unnecessary tension between South African citizens and Nigerians living in or visiting South Africa".

The South African government ministry argued that there has been no history of soccer hooliganism among its citizens associated with the outcome of Bafana Bafana versus Super Eagles encounters.

DIRCO South Africa, therefore, expressed its confidence that South Africa poses no threat to Nigerian citizens, “and we do not agree with the apprehension expressed by the High Commission”.

Legit.ng reports that the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Bafana Bafana will confront each other in the semifinal of the AFCON 2023 on Wednesday, February 7.

The knockout match will be played at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké, Côte d'Ivoire.

Read DIRCO South Africa's statement in full below:

"DIRCO has learned about an unfortunate advisory issued by the High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Pretoria.

"The advisory is regrettable as it seems to create alarm and unnecessary tension between South African citizens and Nigerians living in or visiting SA.

"The South African national football team, Bafana Bafana, has played against their Nigerian counterparts, the Super Eagles, on many occasions, and there has been no history of soccer hooliganism among South Africans associated with the outcome of such encounters.

"We are confident that the sports-loving nation of South Africa poses no threat to Nigerian citizens, and we do not agree with the apprehension expressed by the High Commission.

"As we have done in the past with similar alarming advisories, we call on the diplomatic representatives to approach DIRCO to address any concerns about diplomatic matters."

Nigeria vs South Africa: High Commission sends warning

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that although the AFCON semi-final match between the Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana will occur thousands of miles away in Bouake, Cote d’Ivoire, there are concerns that the result may affect Nigerians residing in South Africa.

In this light, the Nigeria High Commission in South Africa raised an alarm over threats to Nigerians in the Rainbow Nation.

Keen on their safety and well-being, the Commission has issued an advisory to Nigerians, warning them to be cautious before, during, and after the semi-final game.

