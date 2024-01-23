Super Eagles Coach, Jose Peseiro, has admitted that his team wasted many scoring chances against Guinea Bissau

Paseiro said he is happy the Super Eagles have progressed to the round of 16 at the ongoing 2023 AFCON

The Portuguese tactician said the Super Eagles are keeping their goals for the next round against their opponent

Cote d’Ivoire - Super Eagles Coach, Jose Peseiro, said the team is focused and not afraid about the next opponent in the round of 16 at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

Paseiro said the Super Eagles missed scoring chance because they are keeping the goals for the next round, Sporting Tribune reported.

He stated this during his post-match news conference after a 1-0 victory over Guinea Bissau in the last group A match on Monday, January 22.

“Today, we played very good football but we missed scoring chances which is not good for us.

“Our striker, Victor Osimhen, was not at his best but I’m happy we are through to the next stage.

The Portuguese added that:

“Today’s match was a tough one; we created four opportunities but we couldn’t convert them. But I’m still happy we progressed to the next stage.

“I believe we kept our goals for the next round; we will definitely work on our finishing ahead of our next match.

“For the next match, if you score goals you proceed to the next round.”

3 Teams Super Eagles May Face

Legit.ng earlier reported that after securing the second spot in Group A, Nigeria is set to advance to the next stage. The Super Eagles are expected to lock horns with the team that finishes as the runner-up in Group C, which could be either Senegal, Guinea, or Cameroon.

Nigeria's two victories at the AFCON group stage have been unconvincing, and they have yet to score an open play goal despite scoring three goals (Two penalties and an own goal).

Despite qualifying with seven points, the fans are not happy, and Nigeria might be drawn against three potentially tough opponents.

