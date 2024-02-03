Presidential candidate Peter Obi sparked controversy by wearing a jersey with the inscription "Authentic" to a Nigeria versus Angola football match in Abidjan

Despite losing the 2023 election and subsequent court challenges, Obi's supporters, known as Obidients, continue to refer to him as their president

The photo shared by Aisha Yesufu and many others on social media has again fueled online debates about the outcome of the 2023 presidential election

Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, has stirred heated reactions after wearing a controversial jersey to Abdijan to watch the Nigeria versus Angola match on Friday, February 2.

Nigeria beat Angola 1:0 to advance to the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Peter Obi stirred controversy after wearing a jersey with an "authentic" inscription to watch the Nigeria vs Angola match. Photo credits: @valentineozigbo, @AishaYesufu

A photo shared by Aisha Yesufu, Obi's political ally, shows the former Anambra governor wearing a jersey with the inscription "Authentic" at the back.

Obi came third in the 2023 presidential election but insisted he won. He also vowed to prove his victory in court.

However, the LP flagbearer failed to reclaim his alleged stolen mandate as the tribunal and Supreme Court dismissed his petitions for lacking merit.

Despite losing at the poll and in court to President Bola Tinubu, Obi's supporters, popularly known as Obidients, insisted he remained "their president".

AFCON 2023: Peter Obi in stadium

On Friday, Obi travelled to Abidjan to watch the Nigeria vs Angola quarter-final match. What, however, caught the attention of many is his jersey carrying the inscription, "Authentic".

Many of his supporters, including Yesufu, have taken to Twitter (now X) to describe him as the "Authentic president".

"We know who the Authentic President of Nigeria is. They also know who the Authentic President of Nigeria is. That we are peaceful and law abiding does not make us fools.

"We are not desperate. We only want a Nigeria that works for everyone. It’s POssible," Aisha Yesufu, @AishaYesufu, posted.

Reacting to Yesufu's post, Viva XY, @VivaDido, said:

"This is a controversial post but no problem. He's the President ONLY on the space of Obidients online. Offline, Tinubu is the recognized President. Every institution has the portrait photo of President Tinubu, not that of Obi."

Pastor Okezie J. Atañi, @ONsogbu, said:

"Let your "Authentic" president declare public holiday na...."

Iyalaya, @lollylarry1, said:

"Authentic president"...oya, tell am make he hold FEC meeting next week, I wan see something."

Sharing the viral photo, Mirabel, @MarianVictor18, said:

"HE Peter Obi the Authentic President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria may your days be long sir."

"Peter Obi serves Vawulence is a very peaceful way. The Authentic President! Peep the jersey,"

another X user, Revolutionary Youth!, @torty_mercy, posted alongside the controversial photo.

GraceElla, @graceella2229, said:

"OBIDIENTS please re-post let's pepper some people . Check what's written on his jersey. Peter Obi is the authentic president of the Nigerian people.

"The man Nigerians voted. You can steal and manipulate votes but you can't steal the love Nigerians have for him."

SportsDokita (Odogwu ☝️), @Sports_Doctor2, posted:

"A.U.T.H.EN.T.I.C. Nah, Peter Obi is intentionally peppering these people ."

Super Eagles dedicate AFCON quarter-final win to Okwaraji

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles have dedicated their 1-0 victory against the Palancas Negras of Angola to the memory of Samuel Okwaraji.

Celebrating their crucial win against Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, the Super Eagles team posted on its X handle that the victory was in memory of the late football legend.

"As we celebrate this triumph, we also honour the memory of Late Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji, who tragically left us while playing against Angola 35 years ago," the team posted.

