Nigeria's Super Eagles are set to battle Angola in the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), which has entered the quarter-final stage.

Eight teams, which are Nigeria, Angola, Cote d'Ivoire (the host), D.R. Congo, Guinea Bissau, Mali and South Africa, will battle each other for the next round of the 2023 AFCON on Friday, February 2.

Predictions about Nigeria's Super Eagles vs Angola Photo Credit: Super Eagles, Owuraku Ampofo

Source: Twitter

The quarter-final round will be opening with Nigeria facing the underdogs of Angola. However, there have been many predictions about the match. Some of them are listed below:

Opta supercomputer prediction

Nigeria was tipped to defeat Angola in their Friday encounter by the Opta supercomputer, giving the Super Eagles a 55.5% chance of making it to the semi-final, while Angola has a 22.6% chance.

The quarter-final match, which will be the first-ever encounter between Nigeria and Angola, was also predicted to have a likelihood of going into extra-time and penalty shoot-out a 21.9% simulation.

Blackburn Roverseas prediction

In his analysis, Blackburn Roverseas also tipped Nigeria to defeat Angola in the Friday battle, citing the formation, players' qualities, manager and their history in the tournament.

According to the YouTuber, the quality of Nigerian players such as Victor Osimhen, who recently won the African best players, William Troost-Ekong, Ademola Lookman and many others gave Nigeria an edge over Angola.

See the video of his prediction here:

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh's prediction

The Sierra Leonean has predicted a possible exit of Nigeria in the 2023 AFCON, adding that Nigerian talisman, Osimhen will score before the Super Eagles are out of the tournament.

However, Gbandeh warned that the Napoli striker, who was recently crowned the African best player, should not be allowed to take a penalty kick, even if it was at a penalty shoot-out stage.

Bashir Ahmad prediction

Ahmad, the former aide to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, was one of the prominent figures in Nigeria, who has predicted that Nigeria will win the 2023 AFCON.

The former presidential aide gave the prediction after South Africa defeated Morocco in the round of 16, stating that Nigeria is now only the favourite team to win the trophy.

He tweeted:

"Thank you, South Africa. With Morocco now out, there is no possible obstacle to stand in our way. Nigeria is now the obvious favourite to win #AFCON2023. Bring it home, Lads!"

See his tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng