The coach of the Palancas Negras of Angola, Pedro Goncalves, said the quarter-final match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria was a demanding game

Goncalves said Angola lost to Nigeria because his strikers didn't perform while Nigeria were more efficient

He added that fatigue also played a path in their performance against Nigeria on Friday, February 2

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire - The Palancas Negras of Angola manager, Pedro Goncalves has explained the reason the Super Eagles defeated his team in the quarter-finals.

Angola lost to Nigeria courtesy of Ademola Lookman's first-half goal on Friday, February 2, bringing their journey to an end at the ongoing CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'ivoire.

Angola coach says Nigeria were more efficient Photo Credit: MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Speaking after the match, Goncalves said Nigeria has a very strong squad and was more efficient than a team, Sports Brief reported.

"It was a demanding game. Trying to mourn about this defeat is not a good attitude to have. Our strikers didn't perform. Nigeria were more efficient."

As reported by Own Goal Nigeria, he also said his team suffered from fatigue after playing in three different cities, unlike the Super Eagles who had been in Abidjan for all their games.

“Nigeria has never left Abidjan since the start of the competition but we (Angola) have played in about three cities. Truthfully, fatigue also played a path in our performance but it is still no excuse. Let's just commend ourselves for getting this far.”

Nigerians react as Super Eagles Beat Angola 1:0

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians are in a celebration mood after the Super Eagles defeated the Palancas Negras of Angola in the quarter-final of the ongoing 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire. Lookman was enough to qualify the Super Eagles for the semi-final, where they will face either South Africa or Cape Verde.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo said it was a “Hard-fought victory, but well deserving. We won because of the individual qualities of our players and especially the quality of that final ball laid to Lookman who is likely to emerge the player of the tournament.”

Nigeria has now booked a place in the semi-finals for the 16th time in the competition's history after beating Angola 1-0.

Source: Legit.ng