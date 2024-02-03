The Super Eagles of Nigeria dedicated their 1-0 victory against Angola in the AFCON 2023 quarterfinals to the memory of late football legend Samuel Okwaraji

The team celebrated the win on social media, emphasising the significance of the victory in honouring Okwaraji's spirit, who tragically died 35 years ago while playing against Angola

Samuel Okwaraji, born on May 19, 1964, was a notable Nigerian international player who passed away at the age of 25 during a 1990 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Angola in Lagos

Abidjan, Ivory Coast - The Super Eagles of Nigeria have dedicated their 1-0 victory against the Palancas Negras of Angola in the quarterfinals of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 to the memory of late Samuel Okwaraji.

Celebrating their crucial win against Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, the Super Eagles team posted on its X handle that the victory was in memory of the late football legend.

Nigeria's Super Eagles have dedicated their 1-0 victory against Angola in the quarterfinals of the ongoing AFCON 2023 to the late Samuel Okwaraji. Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles

“Today’s victory over Angola is a poignant reminder of the adamant spirit of Nigerian football.

“As we celebrate this triumph, we also honour the memory of Late Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji, who tragically left us while playing against Angola 35 years ago.

“His passion for the game and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Samuel Okwaraji, your legacy lives on,” the post read.

Who is Samuel Okwaraji?

Samuel Okwaraji was born on May 19, 1964, in Orlu, Imo state.

The late Nigerian international was a force to reckon with, playing in the middle of the field. Sadly, he died on August 12, 1989, at the age of 25 years old.

Okwaraji slumped and died while playing in a 1990 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Angola in Lagos.

Nigerians react

Christian C., @omorogiec, said:

"Keep Resting Okwaraji. Gone but never to be forgotten "

Dr Dípò Awójídé, @OgbeniDipo, said:

"Continue to rest in peace Samuel Okwaraji ❤️"

Yimzy, @oyimzy, said:

"Let’s win this trophy for him and Stephen Keshi."

Thee SGF, @Yeribaba_, said:

"May the soul of our dear legendary Samuel Okwaraji, and those who died serving Nigeria rest in peace."

