The Super Eagles of Nigeria's performance at the African Cup of Nations has attracted the presence of important dignitaries

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, was present live at the stadium to watch Nigeria take on Angola in the quarterfinals

The former Anambra state governor was cheering and dancing with other Nigerian fans to support the Super Eagles

Abidjan, Ivory Coast - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Gregory Obi, was spotted live at the stadium in Ivory Coast to drum support for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their quarterfinal encounter against Angola.

Obi was seen donning the traditional green and whiter jersey of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, and he cheered and danced along with fans live in the stadium.

Peter Obi flew into Ivory Coast to watch Nigeria live as they take on Angola in the quarterfinals of AFCON. Photo Credit: Valentine Ozigbo

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles book semifinal ticket

Nigeria's Super Eagles secured their place in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals by defeating Angola.

Ademola Lookman, the standout performer, scored in the 41st minute after a connection with a cross from Moses Simon.

Despite Osimhen's disallowed goal due to VAR ruling him offside, the Nigerian team displayed a solid defence, maintaining four consecutive clean sheets.

The three-time continental champions will face Cape Verde or South Africa in the semi-finals in Bouake next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Angola is heading home, but this edition of the Cup of Nations will be remembered as a triumph for the Black Antelopes.

They secured a historic victory in the knockout stage, marking the first time in their history.

Despite being Africa's 28th-ranked team, they fought bravely in this match, following up on their previous win against Namibia in the last round.

AFCON 2023: Angola coach Pedro Goncalves identifies Super Eagles' weaknesses

Before the game, Pedro Goncalves, the national team coach of Angola, expressed confidence in defeating Nigeria in their quarterfinal clash on Friday, February 2.

He stated that he and his backroom staff have already deciphered the weaknesses of the three-time champions.

Goncalves, however, acknowledged his respect for the Super Eagles, describing them as a strong team with experienced players.

