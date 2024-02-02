The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Palancas Negras of Angola will battle at AFCON, and whoever emerges victorious will progress to the semi-final stage

Senate President Godswill Akapabio will make a surprise appearance to support the Nigerian team and cheer them up

The APC chairman, Ganduje, also showed he was not left out in AFCON's action as he appealed to Nigerians to pray for Super Eagles

Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire - Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Benjamin Kalu, will make a notable appearance in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, to witness the Super Eagles' quarterfinal clash against the Palancas Negras of Angola.

Akpabio is eager to see Nigeria play against Angola and progress to the next stage. Photo credit: The Senate President - Nigeria, @SuperEagles

Arriving from Nigeria, the duo aimed to uplift the spirits of the Super Eagles in this crucial stage of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 tournament, Soccernet.ng reported.

The Super Eagles and Angola team secured their quarterfinal spots by defeating Cameroon and Namibia in the round of 16 match.

The personal assistant to the Senate president, Jackson Udom, confirmed the development on Friday, February 2.

He noted that in a demonstration of solid support, a delegation led by Akpabio and Kalu, including principal officers of the House of Representatives and the Senate, will attend the match at the iconic Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Côte d'Ivoire.

Ahead of the match, Opta supercomputer tipped the Super Eagles of Nigeria to advance to the semi-finals with a win over Angola on Friday, February 2.

According to the supercomputer, Nigeria is predicted to defeat Angola within 90 minutes with a 55.5% chance, while Angola is predicted to win with a 22.6% chance.

APC chairman prays for Super Eagles

Meanwhile, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, called on Nigerians on Thursday, February 1, to rally support and pray for the victory of the Eagles.

Ganduje noted that the national squad had the means to emerge winners of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Interestingly, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been closely monitoring the team's progress because other commitments have prevented his physical presence in Abidjan.

The Nigerian leader, who is presently in France for a private visit, watched the knockout game alongside his son, Seyi, and loyalists.

