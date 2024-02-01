Ganduje is a strong politician not only in Kano state but also in Nigeria, yet he is a football enthusiast

The chairman of the ruling APC and former Kano governor has sent an important message to Nigerians ahead of the Super Eagles match with Angola

Ganduje expressed confidence in the players but urged the citizens to seek the face of God so Nigeria can win the game

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of Friday’s match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Palancas Negras of Angola at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, called on Nigerians to rally support and pray for the victory of the Eagles.

Ganduje seeks God's intervention in the Nigeria versus Angola match. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

The quarter-final match will be the first-ever encounter between Nigeria and Angola at the AFCON.

As reported by The Nation, Ganduje made the call on Thursday, February 1, when he received members of the Ambassador Moses Ebahor-led Local Organising Committee (LOC) of APC national chairman Football Cup 2024 for youth competition at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Expressing confidence in the Super Eagles, Ganduje noted that the national squad has the wherewithal to emerge winners of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

He said:

“Coincidentally since I am the grand patron of the supporters club, I am using my position to tell you that since the beginning of this Africa Cup nation, there is no match that I have not watched.

“We know our defence is very strong because we have only conceded one goal. What we require is the middle, our forward is also fantastic.

“We will continue to pray so that we win our match against Angola tomorrow and then we move to the semi-final and in the semi-final I know the coast is clear already.”

Nigeria vs Angola: Supercomputer predicts winner of AFCON 2023 quarterfinal match

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Opta supercomputer has tipped the Super Eagles of Nigeria to advance to the semi-finals with a win over Angola at AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire.

According to the supercomputer, Nigeria is predicted to defeat Angola within 90 minutes with a 55.5% chance. While Angola is predicted to win with a 22.6% chance.

There is also the possibility of a penalty shootout as the match has a 21.9% simulation of going into extra time.

Source: Legit.ng