Live Updates: Super Eagles Battle Angola in Historic Clash at AFCON 2023 Quarter-Final
Nigeria's Super Eagles battle Angola’s Palancas Negras in a historic quarter-final clash at the ongoing 2023 AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire on Friday, February 2.
Super Eagles reach the last eight stage by defeating the Indomitable Lion of Cameroon in their round of 16 at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium on Saturday, January 27.
On the other hand, Angola secured a memorable victory when they thrashed Namibia on a three-goal thrill before the 28,663 fans at the Stade de la Paix.
AFCON 2023: Nigerian Senators, reps members to watch Super Eagles clash with Angola in Abidjan
Nigerian senators and members of the House of Representatives have been scheduled to visit Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire to watch the Super Eagles match against Angola live.
The principal officers of the national assembly will be watching the AFCON 2023 quarter final to share on the Nigerian team, The Punch reported.
Senator Kawu Sumaila, the chairman of the senate committee on sport, made the disclosure while addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, February 1.
AFCON 2023: Angola's coach Pedro Goncalves promises to thrash the favourite tag on Nigeria
Nigeria has been labelled as the new 'favourites' to win the 2023 AFCON.
But Angola coach Pedro Goncalves has something under his sleeve, and the Super Eagles must be scared, Sports Brief reported.
AFCON 2023: Angola Coach Pedro Goncalves vows to break Nigeria's defence
Nigeria have conceded only 1 goal, while Angola have scored the most goals, boasting 9 goals so far.
According to Sports Brief, Angola’s head coach, Pedro Goncalves, believes he has the formula for breaking down Nigeria’s defence.