Nigeria's Super Eagles battle Angola’s Palancas Negras in a historic quarter-final clash at the ongoing 2023 AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire on Friday, February 2.

Super Eagles reach the last eight stage by defeating the Indomitable Lion of Cameroon in their round of 16 at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium on Saturday, January 27.

On the other hand, Angola secured a memorable victory when they thrashed Namibia on a three-goal thrill before the 28,663 fans at the Stade de la Paix.