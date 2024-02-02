The Super Eagles of Nigeria are aiming to secure a spot in the Semi-final of the 2023 AFCON tournament

Nigerian senators and other top government officials are in Abidjan to cheer the Eagles up as they clash with Angola

Interestingly, the Head coach Jose Peseiro has named an unchanged line-up for the encounter billed for the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan

Ivory Coast - Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali will return to action after recovering from injury, in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final clash between the Super Eagles and Angola today, Friday, February 2.

Coach Jose Peseiro will against Angola keep faith with the players and formation that the Super Eagles used to fly past Cameroon in the AFCON Round of 16.

The Eagles’ defence will consist of Zaidu Sanusi and Ola Aina, forming a solid five-man lineup to counter Angola’s potent attacking threat, The Nation reported.

Ola Aina and Zaidu Sanusi will play as right and left-wing backs respectively while Vice-captain William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey will maintain their partnership in central defence, CompleteSports reported.

The lineup for today's match include;

1. Stanley Nwabali

2. Ola Aina

3. Calvin Bassey

4. Semi Ajayi

5. William Troost-Ekong

6. Sanusi Zaidu

7. Frank Onyeka

8. Alex Iwobi

9. Moses Simon

10. Ademola Lookman

11. Victor Osimhen

Meanwhile, Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Benjamin Kalu, will make a notable appearance in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, to witness the Super Eagles' clash live against the Palancas Negras of Angola.

Arriving from Nigeria, the duo aimed to uplift the spirits of the Super Eagles in this crucial stage of the tournament.

AFCON 2023: Angola coach Pedro Goncalves identifies Super Eagles' weaknesses

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the coach of Angola's national football team, Pedro Goncalves, has revealed that his team has successfully pinpointed the vulnerabilities of the Super Eagles.

In the quarter-final clash of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, Angola is set to face Nigeria.

Despite being underdogs, the Palancas Negras have been on an impressive winning streak, overcoming initial challenges to secure victories against Mauritania, Burkina Faso, and Namibia.

At a pre-match press conference held at the Palais du la Culture, Goncalves assured reporters that his team is well-prepared to confront the three-time African champions.

