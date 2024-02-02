Nigeria's Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has been declared fit and available for the Nigerian match against Angola

Nwabali was stretched out during the Nigerian clash against Cameroon on Saturday in the AFCON round of 16 match

Jose Poseiro had earlier said at a pre-match conference that Nwabali would be available after a fitness test

Abidjan, Code d'Ivoire - There is jubilation from the camp of the Super Eagles supporters following an update that Nigeria's shot-stopper Stanley Nwabali will be fit and available for the team's clash with Angola at their quarter-final match in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Recall that Nwabali was stretched out of the pitch when Nigeria defeated Cameroon 2-0 in the round of 16 game on Saturday, January 27, a development that has raised concerns over the availability of the goalkeeper against Angola.

At a pre-match conference on Thursday, January 25, the Super Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro, said the Nigerian shot-stopper would need a late fitness test to know if he would be available for the match.

Nwabili to play in Nigeria-Angola match

But before the game, the media officer of the Super Eagles, Babafemi Raji, said the player would be available for the match against Angola.

"He trained yesterday. He trained a day before yesterday. But yesterday was much more intense," Raji said while speaking on Channels on Friday, February 2.

“So, it simply means he is available for selection today. For him to have trained yesterday with the rest of the team means that he is very much available for selection. In terms of who gets to start, it is the coach’s decision to make. But he is very much available for selection for today’s match.”

