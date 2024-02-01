The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been predicted to defeat Angola and advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire.

According to Opta Supercomputer prediction, Nigeria will defeat Angola within 90 minutes on Friday, February 2

The supercomputer predicted that Nigeria has a 55.5% chance of advancing into the semi-final while Angola has a 22.6% chance

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire - Opta supercomputer has tipped the Super Eagles of Nigeria to advance to the semi-finals with a win over Angola at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire.

According to the supercomputer, Nigeria is predicted to defeat Angola within 90 minutes with a 55.5% chance. While Angola is predicted to win with a 22.6% chance.

Supercomputer predicts Nigeria to win Angola at quarter-final Photo Credit: @NGSuperEagle/@UsherKomugisha

Source: Twitter

There is also the possibility of a penalty shootout as the match has a 21.9% simulation of going into extra time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The quarter-final match will be the first-ever encounter between Nigeria and Angola at the AFCON.

The Super Eagles qualified for the quarter-final after defeating the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon by 2-0 on Saturday, January 27 while Angola trashed Namibia by 3-0 on the same day.

The last time both teams met was in January 2018 at the African Nations Championship (a competition for players from each country’s domestic league). Nigeria won 2-1 after extra time in the quarter-final.

Nigeria vs Angola Prediction Photo Credit: Opta Analyst

Source: UGC

Supercomputer Predicts AFCON 2023 Winner

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Opta supercomputer released the list of the favourite countries to win the ongoing 2023 AFCON following the elimination of Senegal and Morocco.

Senegal, the overwhelming favourite, lost in the round of 16 to the host nation, Cote D’Ivoire, on penalties on Monday, January 29. Semi-finalist at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Morocco was well beaten by South Africa on Tuesday, January 30.

In the latest Opta prediction, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are now the favourites to lift the title with a 28.8% chance. Super Eagles, 3-time AFCON champions, have conceded just one goal in the four matches and face underdogs Angola in the last eight on Friday, February 2.

Source: Legit.ng