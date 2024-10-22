Chelsea remains active in the transfer market in search of a striker to compete with Nicolas Jackson

The Blues prioritised Victor Osimhen in the summer but failed to land him after not agreeing personal terms

The Premier League side have now set their sights on another Nigerian attacker plying his trade in La Liga

Chelsea have reportedly expressed transfer interest in a Nigerian forward playing in the Spanish La Liga after spending last summer chasing after Victor Osimhen.

The Blues were locked in negotiations until the final minute of the summer transfer window but could not sign him due to disagreement over personal terms.

Christantus Uche celebrates his debut goal for Getafe against Athletic Bilbao. Photo by Diego Souto.

Osimhen moved to Turkish champions Galatasaray on a season-long loan despite rejecting a similar option from the London club earlier in the transfer window.

Chelsea eye Christantus Uche

Chelsea have not halted their search for a new striker despite missing out on Osimhen last summer, having a failed move for Samu Omorodion and Nicolas Jackson’s bright start to the season.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, the Premier League club are interested in Getafe star Christantus Uche and have enquired about a deal.

Getafe signed the 21-year-old for about €500,000 from Ceuta in the summer. Jose Bordalas has deployed him as a forward despite his primary position being in the midfield.

The Nigerian U23 footballer scored on his debut against Athletic Bilbao in the first game of the season to rescue a point for the Deep Blues in a 1-1 draw.

According to Football Italia, the two-time UEFA Champions League winners have not given up their pursuit of Osimhen and could bid again for him in January for a reduced fee of £63 million.

Turkish champions Galatasaray have denied that the former Lille star has a January break clause in his loan contract and are also monitoring his situation for a permanent move.

Christantus shares experience in Spain

Legit.ng reported that Christantus shared his experience with referees and racism in the lower divisions of Spanish football, which landed him in trouble with authorities.

Getafe hierarchy waded in defence of the young player, admitting his lack of Spanish language should be taken into account, and that was not what he meant.

