Chelsea Eye Nigerian Attacker Playing in La Liga After Osimhen Saga
- Chelsea remains active in the transfer market in search of a striker to compete with Nicolas Jackson
- The Blues prioritised Victor Osimhen in the summer but failed to land him after not agreeing personal terms
- The Premier League side have now set their sights on another Nigerian attacker plying his trade in La Liga
CHECK OUT: Flexible Payment Plans Available! Invest in Yourself & See the Return with Our Affordable Copywriting Course.
Chelsea have reportedly expressed transfer interest in a Nigerian forward playing in the Spanish La Liga after spending last summer chasing after Victor Osimhen.
The Blues were locked in negotiations until the final minute of the summer transfer window but could not sign him due to disagreement over personal terms.
Osimhen moved to Turkish champions Galatasaray on a season-long loan despite rejecting a similar option from the London club earlier in the transfer window.
Chelsea eye Christantus Uche
Chelsea have not halted their search for a new striker despite missing out on Osimhen last summer, having a failed move for Samu Omorodion and Nicolas Jackson’s bright start to the season.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
According to Spanish outlet Relevo, the Premier League club are interested in Getafe star Christantus Uche and have enquired about a deal.
Getafe signed the 21-year-old for about €500,000 from Ceuta in the summer. Jose Bordalas has deployed him as a forward despite his primary position being in the midfield.
The Nigerian U23 footballer scored on his debut against Athletic Bilbao in the first game of the season to rescue a point for the Deep Blues in a 1-1 draw.
According to Football Italia, the two-time UEFA Champions League winners have not given up their pursuit of Osimhen and could bid again for him in January for a reduced fee of £63 million.
Turkish champions Galatasaray have denied that the former Lille star has a January break clause in his loan contract and are also monitoring his situation for a permanent move.
Christantus shares experience in Spain
Legit.ng reported that Christantus shared his experience with referees and racism in the lower divisions of Spanish football, which landed him in trouble with authorities.
Getafe hierarchy waded in defence of the young player, admitting his lack of Spanish language should be taken into account, and that was not what he meant.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com