The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has picked Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen for a random drug test after his sterling performance against Cameroon in the Round of 16 match on Saturday, January 27, of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire.

Osimhen was the driving force in the Super Eagles' 2-0 victory over Cameroon in the round of 16 in the 2-0 win for the Super Eagles with his desperation to win the ball. On one of such instances, Osimhen dispossessed a Cameroon defender of the ball and made a low pass to Lookman for the opening goal.

He chased down every ball and remained a constant threat to the Cameroon defence throughout his time on the pitch.

His tireless display has attracted the attention of CAF, leading to his being picked for a random test.

Usually, players are picked by drawing of lot for all the players in a matchday squad.

However, a player can also be picked randomly if they notice any unusual behaviour.

