Singer Waje and her daughter Emerald were among the attendees at Toke Makinwa's Thanksgiving party

Both of them looked beautiful as they shared some fun moments in a video which got the attention of their fans

Some netizens observed that Emerald looked like American rapper Cardi B and they also hailed her and her mother for their looks

Nigerian singer Waje Iruobe, aka Waje, showed her fans how lovely she and her 25-year-old daughter Emerald looked as they turned up at presenter Toke Makinwa's Thanksgiving party on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Waje and her daughter Emerald look lovely at Toke Makinwa's party. Image credit: @officialwaje

The 46-year-old wore a blue suit while her daughter wore a navy blue dress as they vibed to the music at the party.

Some fans observed that the age gap between them wasn't too obvious, and they noted the benefit of birthing kids early.

Others hailed the beauty of Emerald and stated that she resembled American rapper Cardi B in the video.

Waje has often spoken about how she had her daughter at a young age when she was still in the church choir. She wasn't married and this made her to be banned from the choir then. Nevertheless, she loves her daughter and speaks fondly of her.

Watch Waje and her daughter Emerald in the video below:

Reactions to Waje and Emerald's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Waje and Emerlad's video below

@olatoyide_0911:

"Her daughter looks like Cardi B, they are both gorgeous."

@hesandypreneur:

"The beauty of having your kids early and taking good care of yourself."

@juliette_ebube:

"They're so beautiful and good looking."

@sabiigirlfashion:

"Always looking delectable."

@intimatesbykoko:

"The real God when."

@anyaodeh:

"Beautiful daughter of Waje."

Waje marks daughter's 25th birthday

Earlier, Waje had shown how much she loves her daughter Emerald with a post she made about her special day.

The beautiful lady just clocked 25 years and the singer couldn't keep calm as she shared some pictures of her.

She also accompanied it with a long note where she prayed, advised her and wished her well on her birthday.

