A Nigerian man's way of celebrating the birth of his child has melted hearts after the video emerged online

In a video, it was revealed that the man's wife spent 16 hours in labour before she was able to give birth

In fact, she was already booked for a cesarean section and taken to the theatre for an operation before she delivered

A Nigerian man could not hold his joy after his wife successfully gave birth to their baby.

The man was restless when his wife went into labour and it took a long time before she delivered the baby.

The man was overjoyed as his wife welcomed a baby. Photo credit: TikTok/@yallmeet_nurseamy.

Source: TikTok

According to the touching video posted by @yallmeet_nurseamy, she was in labour for 16 hours.

In fact, the man's wife was already booked for a cesarean section but she later delivered normally.

The video is captioned:

"Tears of joy. God is not a man. Trust in him. His wife has been in labour for the past 16 hours. Later she was counselled for emergency CS because of some findings. Deposit was made, blood bought. We took her to the theatre but on reaching there, surgery was about to start; this woman delivered vaginally, mother alive, baby alive. Let's congratulate them; God answers prayers."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man celebrates birth of his baby

@MIMAH said:

"There is nothing bad even if she gave birth through CS."

@Mercy mayor Obaji said:

"My pastor said I should not try CS that no woman have ever delivered through cs in his church, I only said yes sir then I arranged my bag and went to the hospital and everything went successful."

@Cynthia Onyekaozulu said:

"He always do things on his way thats how I called him the time changer."

Woman welcomes babies after 17 years

In a related story, after 17 years of delay, a woman welcomed six children within four years, giving birth to twins thrice.

The woman first gave birth to a child, and after that, she and her husband found it hard to welcome other children.

Netizens joined the couple to celebrate as they dropped congratulatory messages in the comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng