Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has found himself in the midst of a social media storm

Legit.ng reports that this was after Nwabali made a tweet and used one picture without its watermark

Removing a picture's watermark to use the image is considered a form of copyright infringement

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - Super Eagles goalkeeper and one of the shining lights of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, Stanley Nwabali, has come under criticism for posting a picture without its watermark.

Some X (formerly Twitter) users reprimanded Nwabali for putting up a picture of him, whose original copy had been tampered with.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is in contention for the Super Eagles’ next game against Angola at the Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan. Photo credit:Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Nwabali receives criticism for alleged unethical act

It is not immediately clear whose work the picture was.

Legit.ng reports that the Super Eagles shot-stopper was feared out of the AFCON after sustaining an injury against Cameroon in the round-of-16. However, he seems to be in contention for a starting place for the knockout match against Angola on Friday, February 2.

Taking to his known X handle on Wednesday, January 31, Nwabali expressed gratitude to "everyone that checked up and showed disquiet in one way or the other at this strenuous time".

One of the three pictures the Chippa United of South Africa goalie uploaded clearly had its watermark removed. His post comes two days before the crunch match against the Palancas Negras of Angola.

Some X users took exception to the altered picture posted by Nwabali.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

@sodiqstar16 said:

"This is a very terrible thing to do, Nwabali.

"Does it kill you to leave his watermark? What is wrong with people? What exactly will happen if you leave his watermark? What!"

@_AsiwajuLerry commented:

"Wishing you the fastest recovery but this is very silly of you, erasing the watermark of a photo-journalist who find you worthy enough to capture you from his lense. When are you people going to change this mentality fgs."

@Chinonxo wrote:

"You're thief. You removed somebody's watermark for what reason?

"Why not acknowledge the photographer?"

@emini_truth31 wrote:

"This is so bad of you Nwabali. Someone will work so hard, spend millions only for you to erase his watermark.

"Maybe photojournalists need to start hitting y’all with lawsuits."

@OgaBossTweets said:

"Wishing you all the best. But, why you commot the photographer watermark on the picture?"

