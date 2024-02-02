Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman has become the fourth Nigerian to score three or more goals in the knockout rounds of a single AFCON edition

Lookman joined the list after scoring his third goal in the knockout stage against Angola at the ongoing 2023 AFCON

Other Nigerian players on the list are Odion Ighalo, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha and the late Rashidi Yekini

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire - The Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman has written his name in the record books of Nigeria in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Lookman joined three other Nigerian football players in a goal-scoring record in AFCON.

Lookma becomes 4th Nigerian to score 3 goals in AFCON knockout rounds Photo credit: @OneJoblessBoy

Source: Twitter

The Atalanta FC winger's 41st-minute winning goal against Angola in the quarter-final on Friday, February 2 is his 3rd goal for Nigeria and he scored them all in the knockout stage.

He scored his first-ever goal ( 2 goals) at AFCON against Cameroon in the last 16 on Saturday, January 27.

According to Opta Analyst, only three Nigerians have scored three or more goals in the knockout rounds of a single AFCON edition.

Odion Ighalo scored 4 goals in Egypt 2019, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha scored 3 in Tunisia 2004 and Rashidi Yekini also scored 3 goals in Tunisia 1994

Lookman is now the fourth Nigerian to score three goals in the knockout rounds of a single AFCON tournament.

Nigerians React as Super Eagles Beat Angola 1:0

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians are in a celebration mood after the Super Eagles defeated the Palancas Negras of Angola in the quarter-final of the ongoing 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire. Lookman was enough to qualify the Super Eagles for the semi-final, where they will face either South Africa or Cape Verde.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo said it was a “Hard-fought victory, but well deserving. We won because of the individual qualities of our players and especially the quality of that final ball laid to Lookman who is likely to emerge the player of the tournament.”

Nigeria has now booked a place in the semi-finals for the 16th time in the competition's history after beating Angola 1-0.

Source: Legit.ng