AFCON 2023: Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali Gives Update On Injury Status
- Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali has opened up on his injury status after the Cameroon match on Saturday, January 27
- Nwabili got injured after colliding with Cameroonian player, Georges-Kevin N’Koudou in the second of the encounter
- The goalkeeper, who was substituted in the 80th minute for Francis Uzoho said he still feels pain after the match
AFCON - Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali has spoken after suffering an injury in Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Cameroon at the Round of 16 in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.
Nwabali could not finish the match after colliding with Georges-Kevin N’Koudou, which left him in pain, The Punch reported.
AFCON: 'Continent's best for a reason', Africans rave about Victor Osimhen's performance vs Cameroon
According to the Vanguard, the Chippa United FC goalkeeper was later substituted in the 80th minute for Francis Uzoho
Speaking to the media after the game, Nwabali said he still feels pain, but he would have to wait for the doctor’s report.
“[I don’t know but] maybe the doctor would tell, but I’m still feeling pains. You know when injury is new, you always feel pains.”
Tinubu watches Nigeria Vs Cameroon match
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu watched as Nigeria advanced to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a two-nil win over Cameroon on Saturday night, January 27.
Atalanta's Ademola Lookman scored both goals for the Super Eagles as they breezed past rivals Cameroon to reach the AFCON quarter-finals. Nigeria will play Angola in Abidjan next weekend after they (Angola) beat Namibia 3-0.
The president, who is in France for a private visit, was videoed seated on a sofa with his aides like Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), shaking hands with him after the final whistle surfaced online.
