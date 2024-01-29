Etim Esin has sent an important message to Nigeria's Super Eagles ahead of their upcoming match

The former Super Eagles midfielder urged the team to defeat Angola in memory of the late Sam Okwaraji

Esin noted that a 1-0 victory is the same scoreline with which Nigeria defeated them 35 years ago

Following the Super Eagles' 2-0 victory over Cameroon in the round of 16, on Saturday, January 27, the Super Eagles are set to face the Palancas Negras in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

Former Super Eagles midfielder Etim Esin has charged the national team to ensure they emerge victorious in their upcoming game.

Esim urged the Super Eagles to beat Angola in their quarter-final clash fixed for Friday, February 2, 2024, in memory of the late Sam Okwaraji, The Punch reported on Monday, January 29.

Recall that Okwaraji died shortly after the 1990 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Angola in Lagos on August 12, 1989, at the age of 25 years old.

He had slumped inside the main bowl of the National Stadium, Lagos, 10 minutes to the end of the Italia 1990 qualifier, and while the Eagles secured a hard-earned 1-0 win, the skilful player lost his life.

The Nigerian, who was a player for the K. Berchem Sports club in Antwerp, was later reported to have passed away from potential hypertrophic cardiomyopathy issues after an autopsy revealed that he had an enlarged heart and high blood pressure.

Eson shares why Nigeria should defeat Angola

With the Eagles now set to face the Palancas Negras in the 2023 AFCON quarter-finals, Esin, Okwaraji’s fellow midfielder on the day, charged Jose Peseiro’s men, saying:

Esin said:

“I want the Eagles to beat Angola in their next game on Friday in memory of the late Okwaraji because it will mean a lot. We know the Angolans can be dangerous but the Eagles just need to win the game.”

Cameroon Coach reveals why they lost to Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rigobert Song, the coach of Cameroon's Indomitable Lions, attributed his team's 0-2 loss to Nigeria in the current Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast to sheer bad luck.

He stated that his team was better in the encounter but could not be clinical in front of goal.

As quoted by Business Day, Song, in a post-match briefing with the press, said:

“They were not better than us, they just used their chances and we were affected by our inexperience and not doing what we are supposed to do."

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, gives update on injury status

Meanwhile, Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has spoken after suffering an injury in Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Cameroon at the Round of 16 in Cote d’Ivoire.

Nwabali could not finish the match after colliding with Georges-Kevin N’Koudou, which left him in pain, The Punch reported.

The Chippa United FC goalkeeper was later substituted in the 80th minute for Francis Uzoho.

