Rabiu Kwankaso is excited as Nigeria qualifies for the last round of 16 at AFCON

The senator took to his social media page to laud the Super Eagles over their landmark victory against Guinea-Bissau on Monday

The presidential hopeful has however urged the players not to relax but to work harder and ensure they remain at the top in their quest to win the AFCON trophy

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the flagbearer of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) in the 2023 presidential election, has commended the Super Eagles on their victory and their qualification to the next round.

Kwankwaso is impressed with the Super Eagles' performance as Nigeria progresses to AFCON's last 16 spot. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM, @NGSuperEagles

Source: Twitter

This comes after Nigeria beat Guinea-Bissau 1-0 to reach the last round of 16 in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Monday, January 22, 2024.

The own goal came when Opa Sangate diverted Moses Simon's cross inside his own net seven minutes before the break, BBC reported.

Nigeria finished in second place with seven points behind first-placed Equatorial Guinea who humiliated Ivory Coast 4-0 to wound up as group winners.

Reacting to the development, Kwankwaso in a post shared on his X account on Monday, described Nigeria's win as well deserved.

He encouraged the players to do more in their next games.

The politician tweeted:

"Qualification to the next round well-deserved and secured. Let’s do more in the next round of games! - RMK."

Source: Legit.ng