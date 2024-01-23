Global site navigation

AFCON: Singer Tim Godfrey Expresses Concern for Ghanaians, They React With Emotional Comments
AFCON: Singer Tim Godfrey Expresses Concern for Ghanaians, They React With Emotional Comments

by  Olumide Alake
  • Gospel singer Tim Godfrey has sent a message to Ghanaians ahead of their possible elimination from the ongoing AFCON tournament
  • The Black Stars are close to being kicked out of the tournament after they were held to a 2-2 draw against Mozambique
  • Tim Godfrey, who said the Black Stars being held to a draw by Mozambique hurt him, said reactions from Ghanaians

Popular Gospel singer Tim Godfrey has expressed concern over the possible elimination of Ghana at the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This was after the Ghanaian Black Stars were unable to defeat Mozambique in their last group stage match and ended up winning only two points in group B.

Tim Godfrey reacts to Ghana's draw vs Mozambique.
Singer Tim Godfrey expresses concern over Black Stars of Ghana's impending elimination. Credit: @timgodfreyworld
Source: Instagram

Amid their impending elimination, Godfrey took to his social media timeline to query Ghanaians over their national team's performance.

He wrote:

“My Ghanaian family. What just happened? This one pain me sha."

See his post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football lovers have since taken to different social media platforms to taunt Ghanaians over their impending elimination.

Ghanaians, others react to Tim Godfrey's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the gospel singer's post, see them below;

soulfully_thelma:

"We are shattered."

kwaku_kwame_:

"Hmmmm we need Eba to cool our heart oo."

valerie_adjoa:

"This is too painful o."

eugeneowusu23:

"Please let do this tomorrow thinking about broken hearts issues at night is something else."

_odoyewu:

"The Ghanians did not Cedis coming."

ae.efa:

"Hmmmm..we can't talk for now."

captain_phyl:

Ghana football is playing with my emotions like 2 months relationship

jesus_priceless_babygirl:

"Everythings going to be alright what will be will surely be according to God's will it isnt meant to be yet @timgodfreyworld we dey okay."

joyatheart:

"e pain all of us but, we have a very big God."

Bashir Ahmad's prediction about Super Eagles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, made a strong prediction about the Super Eagles' next matches to the final.

According to Ahmad, Nigeria's Super Eagles team will battle against another club on Saturday, January 27, at Stade Felix Houphoet-Boigny, a multi-purpose stadium in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

In another report, singer KCee won N11.7m after Nigeria defeated Ivory Coast.

Source: Legit.ng

